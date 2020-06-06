x
Atlanta lifting curfew for Saturday night

The mayor is citing the lack of arrests on Friday night as a major factor behind the decision.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has decided to lift the nightly curfew that has been in place for the past week.

According to Michael Smith, spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor was encouraged by the notion that there were no arrests behind Friday night's protests, despite the curfew being extended by an extra hour. 

Friday night, the curfew started one hour earlier -- at 8 p.m. -- than it had on previous nights.

Smith tells 11Alive that the city plans to monitor events overnight Saturday and make a determination regarding a curfew for Sunday night early Sunday afternoon. 

The 9 p.m. to dawn curfew was first enacted last Saturday night, following last Friday's protests, which included damage to buildings, burned vehicles and looting. 

Last Friday, 79 people were arrested, followed by 180 people on last Saturday night. By Thursday night, arrest numbers began to significantly decline. Only six people were arrested on Thursday night.

According to Smith, one of the factors that influenced the lifting of the curfew for Saturday night was the lack of arrests on Friday night. 

