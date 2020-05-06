Interfaith prayer being held at capitol today in Atlanta

An interfaith march against racism will follow.

ATLANTA — An interfaith prayer and march is scheduled for this morning at the capitol in Atlanta.

According to fliers that have circulated, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will make an appearance and speak at the event. Mayor Bottoms' office has not confirmed she will be at the event.

11Alive will stream the event here. Fliers stated the march would begin at 11 a.m.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant was told a number of Coke employees marched to the capitol for the event for what might have been an earlier, separate event.

The fliers say organizers and demonstrators will meet across from the capitol building at Liberty Plaza in the oval grass area. They ask everyone to bring signs, water, masks and love.

The march is to follow, according to the flier.