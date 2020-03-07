July 4th: A day of liberty, a day of protest

ATLANTA — For most Americans, Independence Day is a day of celebrating America's freedom from England's tyranny.
However, for some, July 4 is a day to give voice to their own grievances. It is a day to give expression to their own freedom in the form of demonstration and protest.
Several groups are using their freedom of expression in just that fashion.
- The Promote Positivity Movement has been demonstrating daily at the entrance to Centennial Olympic Park, adjacent to the Olympic Rings across from 135 Andrew Young International Boulevard, NW, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- The Atlanta Day of Rage protest is being held Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Friday outside the office of the Consulate General of Israel, 1100 Spring Street, NW. The protest sign says organizers want to "reject annexation of Palestinian land. No peace without return."
- The group Atlanta Protest for Justice is planning an event titled Justice for Elijah McClain. The event is set to begin Saturday at 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Candler Park Drive. Participants are asked to bring water, snacks, signs, masks and love. They say the latter two items are mandatory.
- A rally sponsored by the group Mo' Melanin Mo' Power is hosting a rally at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday afternoon. This rally is set to run from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. and includes special guest speaker Mary Hooks. Rally organizers say their event is set to cultivate "change from injustices and police brutality towards black women and the LGBTQ+ community."
- The group True Liberty & Justice For All plans a march in in Atlanta on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to their flyer, they are planning to march from the Martin Luther King National Historical Park to Atlanta City Hall. The group is asking marchers to wear anything except red, white and blue.
They mention the Emma Lazarus, 'New Colossus' quote engraved on the Statue of Liberty: "Give my your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."
- The group Southern Trilogy plans a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Roswell City Square Park. The group says they plan "a peaceful protest to end police brutality and educate on why the Fourth of July should not be a symbol of independence." They are asking participants to bring masks, noise-makers and signs.
- A Gwinnett County Abolish I.C.E. - Black Lives Matter protest is being held Saturday evening at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville, beginning at 6 p.m. Participants are being asked to bring masks, signs and water.
- A group calling itself The Black Agenda Group is hosting a March and Rally for Reparations organizing at Centennial Olympic Park at 7:30 p.m. The march will proceed to Cleopas R. Johnson Park, which is located on Northside Drive, SW, between Fair Street, SW and Larkin Street, SW, to the southwest of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That march is set to step off from Centennial Park at 8 p.m. and arrive at Johnson Park at 8:30 p.m., for a Rally for Reparations. Speakers, entertainment and vendors will be there from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., followed by a Solidarity Display at 10 p.m.
