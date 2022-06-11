March For Our Lives | 8 rallies against gun violence planned in Georgia

Here are the rallies planned across the Peach State.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is from 2018's March For Our Lives event, where an 11-year-old activist spoke.

Activists with March For Our Lives are taking their mission back to the streets to demand change in the fight against gun violence. Several rallies are planned nationwide on June 11, including several protests in Georgia.

Atlanta's rally takes place Saturday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Over 100 rallies are planned for June 11, including 8 in the Peach State. The group's main rally will be held in Washington, D.C.

March For Our Lives started in 2018 following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead, including 14 children. Since then, the organization has continued to work to stop gun violence in America, highlighting its impact on children and young adults.

This weekend they join hands again after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting on May 24, killing 21 people, including 19 children.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk for MARVEL, said he's speaking at their event in Washington D.C. on his Twitter, and other speakers are expected to join.

Here's a list of all the March For Our Lives Rallies in Georgia:

June 11, 2022, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

June 11, 2022, 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

Marietta Square, 99 S Park Sq NE, Marietta, GA 30060

June 11, 2022, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Snellville Towne Green, 2437 MAIN St E, Snellville, GA 30078

June 11, 2022, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

March For Our Children's Lives, Gainesville Square: 112 Bradford St Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501

June 11, 2022, 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Mall on Broadway Broadway from 10-12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

June 11, 2022 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Evans, GA, GA

June 11, 2022 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Marietta, GA SCLC

June 11, 2022, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.