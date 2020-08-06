Michael B. Jordan challenges film industry during Black Lives Matter protest

During his speech to protesters, Jordan reflected on the role’s he’s played in that gave a lens to racial injustice.

ATLANTA — Actor Michael B. Jordan went to the streets of Century City in Los Angeles on Saturday to protest and speak in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As thousands across the nation march, Jordan spoke out against police brutality and the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

In 2013, he starred in "Fruitvale Station" as Oscar Grant. In the film, Grant died at the hands of police. Jordan later starred as Erik Kilmonger in Marvel’s "Black Panther", who attempted to takeover Wakanda.

Recently, Jordan starred alongside Jamie Foxx in "Just Mercy", which chronicles courtroom struggles against racial injustice and mass incarceration.

Jordan later challenged not only film companies to improve diversity, but for all corporations to commit to giving black professionals more leadership roles.

“I want us to invest in black staff, “ Jordan said. “I use my power to demand diversity but its time for studios and all the agencies, you see all these agencies, all these building that we’re standing in front of I want you to do better.”

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light. Black culture: the sneakers, sports, comedic culture that you guys love so much. We’ve dealt with discrimination at every turn. Can you help fund black brands, companies, cultural leaders, Black organizations?” Jordan added.

Earlier in the week, Jordan posted an image of him on Instagram posing in front of Public Enemy’s logo. He noted that symbol represented “the target on black folks’ backs.”

“Too many look at us as public enemies, only some see us as humans, and yet we need to be superhuman just to survive. We must strategize, organize, and train ourselves as we demand more. One arrest isn’t enough. This is just the beginning,” Jordan wrote.