'Tear Down' scrawled onto base of Capitol monument to Confederate leader and former Georgia governor

For several nights now, protesters have gathered to ask for the monument to John B. Gordon to come down. It's a monument that has been in place since 1907.

ATLANTA — A statue of a Confederate general and one of Georgia's former governors was defaced with the words "tear down" during the sixth night of protests on the Capitol lawn.

"Gordon was a man who stood for racism and he stood for the Confederacy, and we no longer live in those times," said one protester.

Gordon was a general for the Confederate Army, a Democratic Senator, and the the 53rd governor of Georgia. But, according to a University System of Georgia archive site, some believe he was also involved in the KKK.

On Monday, State Rep. Bob Trammell sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp requesting the statue's immediate removal stating its "nexus to hate in our state is overwhelming" adding that "its presence is both divisive and offensive."

But under a law Kemp signed last year, if a monument is removed, it "must be relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, and access within the same county or municipality.” The law also states "they can’t be moved to a museum, cemetery, or mausoleum unless that’s where it was originally placed."

When asked about the monument, Gov.Kemp's office says they are operating according to the law and, at this point, they have no further comment.

It's unclear at this time who defaced the statue, or whether anyone has been charged. 11Alive asked the Georgia State patrol whether they are investigating the incident, and will update this story if we get a response.

The protests at the Capitol come as states across the country reckon with public displays connected to racism. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has already committed to removing several Confederate monuments in Richmond, including one of Robert E. Lee. Elsewhere, US officials say they are looking to rename several bases named after Confederate commanders, and the US Marine Corps has banned the display of the Confederate Battle Flag.