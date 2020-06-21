Natalie White: Rayshard Brooks mentioned the name to police. It just came up again in a warrant

Neither the fire department nor the Brooks family attorney has confirmed whether it's the same person.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue has named a woman they believe helped set the fire at the Wendy's on the edge of Southwest Atlanta a week earlier.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Natalie White. They said she is one of the suspects accused of setting the Wendy's on University Avenue ablaze.

But that's not the first time we've heard that name. It was also heard on body camera video that showed the interaction between Rayshard Brooks and the police. About 20 minutes in, Brooks said that name to police.

Brooks: I just wanted me a burger.

Officer: But no margaritas at all today.

Brooks: Just a daiquiri.

Officer: Just a daiquiri?

Brooks: Yes

Officer: Alright.

Brooks: For Natalie White. That's my girlfriend.

Officer: And you haven't drove your vehicle at all?

11Alive has reached out to the Brooks family attorney and Atlanta Fire to confirm whether they are the same woman. Neither has responded.