Atlanta protests continue on Monday afternoon

ATLANTA — Protests and rallies continue across the nation, including in Atlanta.

The death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed on the ground and called for help, sparked a wave of continuous demonstrations across the United States, including here in Atlanta, as Americans from all walks of life denounced the officer's actions and demanded immediate changes to policing.

For several nights in a row, protesters had to abide by a curfew within the City of Atlanta. But on Saturday and Sunday, the curfew was lifted. Police made no protest-related arrests on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday according to information shared by the Atlanta Police Department.

Centennial Olympic Park has been the hub of the largest of the demonstrations, but several others have sprung up across metro Atlanta.

