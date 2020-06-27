Separate rallies voicing concerns for change and support

Two rallies -- one focusing on support for law enforcement, another demanding police reform -- are set for Saturday.

ATLANTA — Several marches, two rallies, two goals: One to demand policy changes in the wake of Rayshard Brooks' death; the other to support local law enforcement.

Demonstrators are taking to the streets on Saturday morning to demand justice, change and support.

There are actually four marches Saturday honoring Brooks as well as other men and women killed by police that are kicking off simultaneously at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

Each of the marches will converge for a rally at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta to demand changes that protesters say enable state-sanctioned violence.

On the other hand, military veterans that are part of the group Project Overwatch, are planning a rally in support of law enforcement and first responders in Sandy Springs.

Their rally kicks off at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.