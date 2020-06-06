The Texas State staff member commented "bunch of monkeys" and "I am going down there with Covid" during a KVUE Facebook Live covering Georgetown protests.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — An employee at Texas State University is out of a job after making comments on a KVUE Facebook Live covering protests in Georgetown.

KVUE has confirmed staff member Stacia Brassell is no longer with the university.

Screenshots from the KVUE Facebook Live provided by the University Star, Texas State's student newspaper, show Brassell commenting "bunch of monkeys" and “I am going down there with Covid.”

Brassell commented on the following KVUE Facebook Live, but as of May 5, the comments had been deleted.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Protesters in #Georgetown marching around the Williamson County Courthouse chanting “Say his name, George Floyd.” Kalyn Norwood is there. Posted by KVUE on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The position of Administrative Assistant III on the Utilities Organizational Structure website is now vacant.

Texas State University sent KVUE the following statement:

"Texas State University does not condone these posts and they do not reflect our values. At the core of who we are as Bobcats is our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to protecting the health and safety of our community. Any employee sharing comments such as these does not represent our community.

"The employee is no longer with the university.

"All Bobcats are encouraged to report incidents of racism, bias, or prejudice in our Bring it up Bobcats! Bias Response System."