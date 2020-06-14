x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

protests

What do we know about Garrett Rolfe?

Garrett Rolfe is the now-former Atlanta police officer who was fired for his role in the death of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

ATLANTA — Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired from the Atlanta Police Department following the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Brooks was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Wendy's on University Ave late Friday night, following a stop for a DUI.

Garrett Rolfe was a seven-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department and had been recently trained in de-escalation tactics, according to his department record.

In addition to the de-escalation training, he took coursework in April in cultural awareness. This past January, he passed a course entitled "Use of Deadly Force."

Rolfe has also had multiple courses in tactical team operations and firearms training.

RELATED: Officer fired, another on administrative leave after deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Over his seven years with the police force, he has had more than 2,000 hours of training.

In May 2019, Rolfe was congratulated by the police department for his participation in the High-Intensity Traffic Team Unit.

The unit works to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the city, especially for those involving impaired drivers.

Rolfe was awarded a silver pin for making between 50 and 99 DUI arrests during the year prior to the award.

RELATED HEADLINES | 

Updates | Georgia lawmakers hold briefing at site of Wendy's fire to call for justice reform

Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage released in Wendy's shooting

Reward offered for those responsible for setting fire that gutted University Avenue Wendy's

What do we know about Rayshard Brooks?

Atlanta police chief stepping down, mayor calls for officer in Atlanta shooting to be fired

Man dies after being shot by Atlanta Police at Wendy's drive-thru

Photos: Atlanta protests of Rayshard Brooks' police shooting

1 / 18
AP
A person looks back as officials move closer during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)