ATLANTA — A hot shower is something that many people take for granted. But for the homeless, choices become very limited.

On Saturday, two organizations worked to make sure that homeless Atlantans can feel refreshed.

The mobile showers were brought in by the clothing company DTLR and the Tru Foundation -- a charity founded by Atlanta rapper Two Chainz.

Other charitable organizations gathered to provide haircuts, jobs, internships, free cellphones, GED preparation, free legal services, HIV testing and much more for those who need it, and otherwise may not be able to obtain it.

The services are being provided at Ebenezer Baptist Church in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

