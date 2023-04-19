Public repose to be held for late Atlanta pastor Charles Stanley

Dr. Charles Stanley “will lie in repose” Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Details for a public repose were announced on Twitter for one of Atlanta's most prominent pastors, who passed away Tuesday at 90 years old.

Dr. Charles Stanley “will lie in repose” Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church of Atlanta, according to a post from In Touch Ministries.

The ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the post said.

The late pastor headed the First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 51 years and founded his organization In Touch Ministries, which eventually became a global conglomerate.

Stanley was known by many through his show, "The Chapel Hour," which began airing on 11Alive in the '70s. It was later renamed, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley,” which aired nationally. The program still airs on 11Alive.

He is survived by his daughter Becky and his son Andy, along with his sister Susie, the church community said.

At this time, his family has requested that the memorial service honoring his life be private. If you cannot attend the public repose, a livestream of the ceremony will be available on the Charles Stanley website. To view the site, click the link here.