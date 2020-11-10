Funeral announced for well-known actor gunned down in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A service and public viewing will be held this week for a popular actor killed in a shooting last week.
Thomas Jefferson Byrd was killed Oct. 3 off Belvedere Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
A public viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. on Monday at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. A private service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. but can be streamed online on Zoom (Meeting ID: 850 3645 4820; Passcode: 815190).
Byrd was born in Griffin, Georgia and was a resident of southwest Atlanta, according to his obituary. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College, and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts.
Atlanta Police announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of a well-known Atlanta actor is up to $10,000.
Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."
Investigators are actively working to identify the suspect in this crime and are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and still receive the $10,000 reward.