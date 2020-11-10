Funeral announced for well-known actor gunned down in Atlanta

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

ATLANTA — A service and public viewing will be held this week for a popular actor killed in a shooting last week.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was killed Oct. 3 off Belvedere Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A public viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. on Monday at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. A private service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. but can be streamed online on Zoom (Meeting ID: 850 3645 4820; Passcode: 815190).

Byrd was born in Griffin, Georgia and was a resident of southwest Atlanta, according to his obituary. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College, and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts.

Atlanta Police announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of a well-known Atlanta actor is up to $10,000.

Byrd was known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."