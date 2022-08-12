Police: Person unconscious after being hit by SUV at Sandy Springs Publix

It happened when a car was backing out of the parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A person was hit by an SUV at a supermarket in Sandy Springs on Thursday, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police Department was dispatched to the Publix at Abernathy Square off Rowell Road regarding an incident between a car and a pedestrian.

The department said that while the vehicle was backing out of the parking lot, the driver hit someone. The person was taken to the hospital, and police said they were unconscious.