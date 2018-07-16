MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Henry County authorities need help finding a man accused of robbing a grocery store.

Henry County Police released surveillance photos from the Publix located on Highway 20 West in McDonough. On July 13 around 9:48 p.m., police are searching for the man in the picture.

Officers said the store was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve this crime, contact Detective John Gleason at 77-288-8389 or send him an email.

© 2018 WXIA