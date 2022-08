There were no reports of any injuries, but it was certainly a mess.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — It took crews several hours to clean up the highway Wednesday after a Publix truck overturned and spilled its load, police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. at Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Police warned drivers that only one lane was getting by during the cleanup.

There were no reports of any injuries, but it was certainly a mess as you can see by the photos shared by the Dunwoody Police Department.