Officials: Hazmat team responds to electrical fire at Publix warehouse, no injuries

Here are the details.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A small fire broke out at a Publix distribution center causing a hazmat team to respond Monday afternoon.

Gwinnett Fire said employees heard a loud bang and when they went to investigate at 1:46 p.m., they saw a small fire on the outside of the building in Dacula off of Hurricane Trail. Employees called 911 and the building was evacuated. When fire crews arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings. The fire was also near an electrical box.

According to Gwinnett Fire officials, the fire was contained using an extinguisher. However, the power company had to shut off power in the area due to the presence of Ammonia Refrigerant lines nearby. Gwinnett Fire said its hazmat team responded and confirmed that the lines were not damaged or leaking.