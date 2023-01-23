Push for Atlanta teen curfew continues after 13-year-old shot, killed near Atlanta skating rink

Deshon Dubose was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy's shooting death is re-energizing the conversation over a city-wide curfew for kids 16 and younger in Atlanta.

Deshon Dubose's death has been met with outrage he is the latest in a series of gun deaths involving children.

Atlanta Police Department investigators believe Dubose was at the Cascade Skate Park before he was killed. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Many are responding to this latest incident of gun violence involving a child with action -- including a grassroots group that traveled all the way from South Carolina to pass out gun locks.

"You want to see young people be able to go out and have a good time with that. When Deshon left home, his mother, his father, a grandparent, look forward for him being able to come back home. Well, he didn't make it back," Jack Logan, the founder of Put Down the Guns Young People said.

Logan drove several hours Monday morning to raise awareness about firearm safety outside of the Cascade Skate Park. He said the gun violence involving children in Atlanta has gotten out of control and he wanted to help.

The mother of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was killed at Atlantic Station in November, begged city leaders Monday afternoon to take action too.

"If we passed a curfew law – we could have stopped some of this killing. If the curfew law was in place Saturday night, that 13-year-old may still be alive," Deerica Charles said.

Councilwoman Andre Boone, who represents the district where Cascades Skate Park is, said this type of violence is especially abnormal for this area. Boone added this is because of the Cascade family and the Alexander family, who have poured love and care into the business.

Boone called the violence "deeply disturbing."

Police said there were other kids at the scene when officers found Dubose. The 13-year-old was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.