The Doraville Police Department said the QuickTrip off Pleasantdale Road is closed as they investigate the threat.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A busy gas station in DeKalb County has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, police say.

They said they are getting assistance from the DeKalb County Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.