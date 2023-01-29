Man killed in shooting at LaGrange motel, 2 suspects on the run, police say

It happened at the Jameson Inn on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are looking for two men who they believe are responsible for the shooting death of a man in LaGrange.

It happened just before midnight at the Jameson Inn on Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found Alan Dale Huguley Jr suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The suspects who police say ran from the scene are described as a heavyset Black man seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan shoes. The second suspect is thin-build Black man, wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes, police described.