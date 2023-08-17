Quavo's assistant sues Houston bowling alley where TakeOff was killed for lack of security

The lawsuit claims that the venue failed to provide proper security and engaged in negligence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Quavo's assistant, Joshua Washington, sued 810 Billards and its Texas real estate owners for the shooting death of rapper TakeOff.

The lawsuit claims that the venue failed to provide proper security and engaged in negligence when the shooting occurred.

TakeOff and Washington were shot on November 1, 2022. An argument between the rapper and Patrick Clark, the accused shooter, led to the deadly encounter that killed TakeOff. Clark was released from jail on a $1 million bond in January.

Following the death of the rapper, tributes poured in across metro Atlanta and the world as people paid respects to him.

When the shooting happened, Washington claimed he and a group of friends were leaving the venue when he heard gunshots and was shot on his right side by a stray bullet.

Washington claimed that the rapper and he were told that the proper security would be in place when they attended the venue. Members of the Houston area bowling alley were also made aware that an event happening that night would draw a large crowd with celebrities and would require extra security, according to the lawsuit. The suit also claimed that the owners should have known that violent crimes happen in the area.

The assistant and his lawyers also stated the bowling alley didn’t have enough security for the number of people there.

His legal team said because of the shooting, Washington had to endure medical costs, damage from being shot and “physical disfigurement.”

Washington and his legal team are suing the venue for damages anywhere between $250,000 to $1 million.

TakeOff's mother also filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year accusing the venue of similar malpractices.

TakeOff shooting: What happened?

TakeOff, whose legal name is Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball, died after being shot in the head and torso at the Houston venue around 2:30 a.m. Clark was the accused shooter in the incident.

According to the lawsuit the shooting happened after one group "began verbally, physically and openly causing trouble and trying to intimidate Mr. Ball and his group of friends."

Who was Migos rapper TakeOff?

TakeOff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

He has been described not only as a great artist but a great man who was peaceful.

"Based on what people say about him, he is well respected, non-violent," Houston Police Chief Finner previously said.

Migos first broke through the music industry with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including one of their most successful songs “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t currently together.