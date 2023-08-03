Four women will be chosen to learn from Scratch Out Loud instructors and compete in a DJ battle for the title of 'Queen of the Mix'.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — In honor of Women's History Month, an Atlanta based DJ school is recognizing four emerging women DJs in Georgia.

Scratch Out Loud, a DJ school co-founded by Hot 107.9's DJ Princess Cut, announced its "Queen of the Mix" DJ Competition on International Women's Day.

Four women will be chosen to learn from the school's instructors to compete in a final DJ battle for the title of "Queen of the Mix." Aside from their title, the last DJ spinning will receive $2,500 worth of DJ equipment and a $1,000 cash prize.

"With March being Women's History Month, we figured this would be the perfect time to launch this contest to shine light on merging female DJ's and equip them with the essentials to be successful in what's becoming less and less of a male dominated field," DJ Princess Cut said.

According to a press release, Scratch Out Loud's competition aims to preserve the art of DJing and hip-hop culture by launching the "the next wave of talented female DJ's."

"Our goal is to balance the scales with some new, fresh and talented female DJ's," Cut said.

DJ Jazzy T -- a Scratch Out Loud instructor, producer and radio personality --said she hopes opportunities such as the "Queen of the Mix" competition will encourage more women to pursue the path of DJ'ing.

"I'm super excited that women DJ's are starting to get the well-deserved recognition of being amazing DJ's," DJ Jazzy T said. "Opportunities weren't always there for us women to thrive in this industry, and with this competition, I hope that women not only thrive in it but continue to pass the baton to the next lady that's interested in becoming the next Queen of the Mix."

Eligible contestants must be at least 18 years old or older, identify as a woman and be a resident of Georgia.

Follow the steps below to enter:

Like this Instagram Reel Follow @ScratchOutLoud on Instagram Upload a sixty (60) second video telling us why you want to be “Queen of the Mix” Use the hashtag #QueenofthemixATL in your caption