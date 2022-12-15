Savannah toddler's mother indicted on murder charges after remains found in landfill

Leilani Simon, 22, faces a 19-count indictment in connection to her 20-month-old son's death.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, presumed to be dead, has been indicted on murder charges.

Leilani Simon, 22, was indicted by a Chatham County Grand Jury Wednesday on murder charges in connection to Quinton's death, NBC affiliate WSAV reported.

According to the 19-count indictment obtained by WSAV, Leilani Simon is facing the following charges: one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of false report of a crime and 14 counts of making a false statement.

The indictment alleges Leilani Simon left her home the night of Oct. 4 to meet her drug dealer, and again on Oct. 5 to dispose of Quinton's body in the dumpster at a mobile home park, according to WSAV.

Quinton Simon's disappearance led to a massive search. Human remains were found in a Georgia landfill on Nov. 18. The FBI used DNA analysis to confirm the bones belonged to the 20-month-old.

Leilani Simon was taken into custody in November after the 20-month-old's remains were found in a Georgia landfill.