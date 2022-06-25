Aggressive fox chasing neighbors prompts rabies alert in Douglas County, officials say

A fox tested positive for rabies, animal services said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A rabies alert has been issued in Douglas County.

Officials with the county's animal services announced the advisory Friday after the Georgia Department of Public Health notified them a fox tested positive for rabies.

Animal Control was called to Mann Road and Richardson Road by Winston earlier this week after several neighbors reported they were being chased by an aggressive fox, officials said. The animal attacked a family pet, according to animal services, but the fox did not hurt any people.

When trappers arrived, they found the fox dead in a backyard.

Douglas County Animal Services officials said the pet that was attacked had been vaccinated against rabies but will be bolstered and placed in quarantine for the next 45 days for its safety and the safety of animals nearby.

"Douglas County Animal Services wants to remind the public not to touch or interfere with any wildlife, regardless of if they appear to be healthy or sick," officials said in a news release. "Family pets should be vaccinated annually, against the threat of rabies."