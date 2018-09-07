STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- A pet owner in Henry County wants neighbors to be on the lookout for a raccoon that attacked her cat.

That attack was caught on Johnetta Slay's surveillance video but she watched it live.

The family first heard the cat making unusual noises outside. Her daughter looked outside and saw the attack.

“The raccoon was on her back attacking her,” Jaylyn Slay said. Johnetta tried to get the raccoon to leave their family cat alone, even pulling out at fireplace poker to scare it away.

“I have never seen another animal attack an animal like that,” Johnetta said.

Video shows the cat square off with the raccoon as it charges toward her and her litter. The screams and growls of both the cat and the raccoon can be heard on the video.

So can the sound of the Slays, trying desperately to scare it off.

They called 911 but Animal Control was out on another call. It would be nearly an hour before they could come. In the meantime, an officer arrived. But it was what the officer didn't do that concerned Slay.

“He didn’t get out of his car,” Jaylyn Slay said.

“He said he wasn’t getting out because it could attack him…he left.”

When Animal Control arrived, the raccoon was gone and they were unable to locate it.

The cat survived the scuffle but they had to put her down because of the cat was beat up pretty bad and because of the chance for rabies.

Slay said she's concerned the raccoon is still out there as a danger to her neighbors and their pets. She said she's angry the police officer didn't do more to stop the raccoon before it got away.

11Alive reached out the the Henry County Police Department to hear what happened from their perspective and to learn their protocol for responding to these types of calls. We are still awaiting their reply.

