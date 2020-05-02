SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Barbershop owner Carl Sylvain says all he wanted to do was to come to Snellville and provide the same services that he does for celebrities.

"Working in the industry with MTV, BET, VH1 -- I want them to have that experience, as well," he told 11Alive.

Sylvain's barbershop, Celeb Styles, opened less than a year ago.

"I wake up every morning to make people feel good about themselves," Sylvain said.

But last week, Sylvain said he received a racist letter in the mail.

"Basically, stating that they didn't want any n-word businesses in Snellville and they don't want to support anymore n-word businesses in Snellville," Sylvain said, describing the letter.

In that letter, Gravity Trampoline Park and Burn Boot Camp, which are in that same area, were also mentioned in the letter.

"I just thought it was a joke at first and then, I realized that it isn't a joke," Sylvain said. "We just came here to do positive, you know, and serve the community and to know that somebody actually feels this way -- it, it broke my heart."

Instead of deterring business, he says it's bringing in new clients.

"Whoever wrote this letter wanting to push negativity, this is not what this is," he said. "As a matter of fact, it's just been an outpouring of love."

Sylvain says his door is open to everyone -- including whoever wrote the letter.

Snellville Police are investigating the incident, and are patrolling the area.

