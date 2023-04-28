Douglas County confirms raccoon involved in fight with dogs positive for rabies

The team then captured the racoon for testing, which came back positive for rabies the next day, the release said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County confirmed a positive rabies case following a fight involving a racoon and two dogs.

The county's animal control team was called Wednesday after two "owned" dogs got into a fight with a racoon at the North County Line of Lithia Springs, according to a release.

The team then captured the racoon for testing, which came back positive for rabies the next day, the release said.

Officials did not say if the two dogs were infected.

Following the positive tests, Douglas County residents were notified of the positive case. Officials urge pet owners to make sure that their pets are updated on rabies vaccinations.

If residents' pets are not vaccinated against the disease, do so immediately.

They also recommend residents take several other precautions including:

Keep your cats indoors and your dogs on a leash when outside

Don’t leave food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals

Stay away from wild animals and do not feed them

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and is usually passed from animal to animal but can be passed to people too. Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention, officials advise.

In the United States, the virus is typically spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats and foxes.