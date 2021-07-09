Veteran radio host Silas 'SiMan Baby' Alexander diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

He shared the news on social media.

ATLANTA — Veteran radio host Silas "SiMan Baby" Alexander has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee shared the news on his Facebook page over the weekend, on his 58th birthday.

Pancreatic cancer is the same cancer that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and Congressman John Lewis recently died of. There is currently no cure for stage 4, but doctors can manage it.

SiMan recently told 11Alive News that he's "trying to take it easy." His diagnosis comes after undergoing gallbladder surgery.

"The only sign that I had something going on was that I was losing weight like crazy," he added.

SiMan also revealed that his cousin, radio veteran Gary Mitchell, is battling the same cancer himself. Mitchell, also known as DJ Mix Master Mitch, is 56 and learned about his diagnosis in April.

The two plan to launch a podcast next month to talk about how they're fighting cancer together.