ATLANTA — Authorities confirm that the suspect they believe shot a Delta employee several times Monday is dead, but not before he reportedly had a hand in a separate homicide.

College Park Police said Raeshaun Antonie Jones shot 30-year-old Alexis Reed multiple times in the Delta employee parking lot off Northwest Drive around 10:30 a.m. and left her to die. She was found lying in the parking lot, but by the time help arrived and rushed her to the hospital, she had died.

As police worked the case, investigators discovered that Jones was also the primary suspect in another death of a woman elsewhere in Clayton County. The exact details of that case - including when it happened - are unclear at this time.

Clayton County Police - along with help from Homeland Security, Delta Security and the FBI - were able to track down Jones, but after Jones realized authorities knew where he was, police said he committed suicide.

The investigation into both homicides is still ongoing at this point, but College Park Police and Clayton County Police are confident that Jones is the offender in both cases.

At this time, police said they believe "the act of violence was not a random act, but all indications are they were specific in nature."

Police will be making a statement at 3 p.m. 11Alive will have a crew there and will update this story as details develop.

