Rainbow crosswalk in Midtown damaged for second weekend by cars doing doughnuts

It happened at the iconic crosswalk on 10th and Piedmont overnight.

ATLANTA — For the second straight weekend, the iconic rainbow crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta were damaged by cars laying drag and doing doughnuts early Sunday morning.

Video of the scene is posted on social media sites, including ATLScoop on Instagram, and shows a large crowd watching multiple cars spinning in circles and leaving remnants of tire marks at the intersection.

11Alive photojournalists also captured the aftermath of the act at the intersection.

After the crosswalks were damaged last weekend, Atlanta Dept. of Transportation crews quickly cleaned up the destruction last weekend when neighbors and city officials were outraged.

"We want to be clear, we have zero tolerance for this in our city," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. They went as far as offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the drivers involved.

11Alive has reached out again to APD for a new statement after they were damaged again.

The crosswalks were first temporarily installed in 2015, then the city took over the project in 2017, paying $196,000 to make them permanent. That high price tag is because the rainbow colors are actually not made up of paint, but thermoplastic tiles instead.

There is a surveillance camera at the corner that could've captured what happened, but as of now, Atlanta Police are not releasing the video when asked about the incident last weekend.

11Alive asked the city if it believes the LGBTQ+ community was purposely targeted, a city spokesperson responded saying: "We have no reason to believe this is anything more than reckless, idiotic driving. Our teams are looking into the matter."