Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run on I-20: 'We will miss him every single day'

Raley Morris, 28, was killed after a car clipped the car he was driving on I-20 over the weekend.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver involved an accident that killed a man, Saturday.

Raley Morris, 28, is being laid to rest on Thursday, but his family still has so many questions about the accident that killed him. Mostly, they just want to know why the driver didn't stop.

Family described Morris as the type of person who was always helping people - he wanted people to feel included, like they belonged. They said he always went out of his way to help people.

They know Raley would have stopped.

"He was more than the life of the party. He was the life," described Anna Larkin.

In every picture she has of Morris, he's smiling.

"He wanted to make sure everyone was included and part of the fun," she said.

Morris was the best man in her brother's wedding, a role he was familiar with.

"He has been in five or six weddings just this year," she said. "He just had those type of deep connections with people."

Larkin said it doesn't make sense that someone who was so loved - so good - could be taken away.

"It feels cruel and unfair," she said. "Nothing can bring him back, but we hope we can get some kind of answers as to why this happened."

Morris was driving his dog to the park on I-20 near Moreland Avenue on Saturday, according to family, when a late-model black Chevrolet Impala clipped his car, spinning it out of control. The driver fled the scene.

"That just adds a whole other layer of grief, because it seems so cold and nonsensical," Larkin said of the accident. "We are just reeling with this thought that this didn't have to happen."

Morris' family added they are so grateful to the people who did stop. In his obituary, they thanked Kennethia Holmes and Roderick Clark, witnesses who did stop.

They tried to help Morris and slowed down traffic to save his dog Remi. They were able to describe the black Chevy Impala to police - after the driver left the scene.

"We wish they had stopped and just stopped, so we could have had some kind of answers and just know that they're sorry and they didn't mean it," Larkin said.

Atlanta Police met with Morris' family this week and are asking anyone who might know something about the accident to call them.

While catching whoever ran off will help bring Morris' family some peace, they said it will never bring him back.

"We will miss him every single day," Larkin said.