Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana

Mystikal was convicted almost two decades ago of sexual battery and was recently cleared of a second allegation of rape and kidnapping.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report.

According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on charges of first-degree rape, felony domestic abuse by strangulation, simple robbery and criminal damage to property.

A spokesperson for the parish sheriff's office confirmed to the newspaper that Tyler is Mystikal, a New Orleans rapper who is best known for his 2000 hit single "Shake Ya Ass."

Mystikal was convicted almost two decades ago of sexual battery and was recently cleared of a second allegation of rape and kidnapping stemming from a 2016 allegation. He pleaded guilty in 2003 to sexual battery and served six years in prison.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.