Rapper kidnapped and shot in southwest Atlanta after brewery robbed

A well known rapper has been robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A well known rapper has been robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta.

Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing. The owners of the brewery are members of the group Nappy Roots. However, officers did not specify which member of the group was involved with the incident.

So far, no one has been arrested according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said that they were called to the brewery on Northside Drive, near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, around 11 p.m. right as the restaurant was closing.

They add that at least two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot first, then went into the brewery and forced one of the owners into his car at gunpoint.

Police then said the suspects drove off with the owner in his car and headed towards Hapeville.

Thankfully, the owner was able to escape but not before he was shot in the leg. Officers said they found his car on Oak Street in Hapeville.

The owner was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police, who add that they're searching for at least two suspects.

Both Atlanta and Hapeville Police are investigating the case.

Those with any information tied to the crime are asked to give police a call.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.