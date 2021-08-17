Silento indicted in DeKalb County for killing his cousin, remains in jail

The "Watch Me Whip" rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk was arrested for the murder of Frederick Rooks, 34, back in January.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Silento has been indicted and charged with the murder of his cousin, authorities confirmed.

The "Watch Me Whip" rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, was arrested for the murder of Frederick Rooks, 34, back in January.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Rooks died after he was shot on Deep Shoals Circle on Jan. 21. Officers were called to the scene that day around 3 a.m. Police reports showed a man called police after his daughter, who lives in the area, stated she heard gunshots and saw a body in the street.

Rooks was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when authorities arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.