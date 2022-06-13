Watch Live | Atlanta rapper Trouble to be laid to rest today

He was murdered on June 5 in Rockdale County.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Trouble will be laid to rest on Monday following a week of grieving and celebrating his life. The rising star was shot to death on June 5 in Rockdale County.

The funeral is taking place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur at 11 a.m. According to Willie Watkins Funeral Home, the service will be streamed and will be available to watch on 11Alive and the 11Alive YouTube page:

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, and also goes by Skoob, was shot and killed at a Conyers apartment complex. An arrest warrant indicates suspect Jamichael Jones shot him after finding him with his ex-girlfriend.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011, called "December 17th," which includes his hit "Bussin'," which has nearly 2.8 million YouTube views.