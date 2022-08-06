Vigil for murdered rapper Trouble set for tonight

He was killed Sunday night in Rockdale County.

ATLANTA — A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday for a popular slain rapper from Atlanta.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning.

It is being held at 6:45 p.m. at Coan Park off Woodbine Street in the Kirkwood neighborhood in southeast Atlanta.

An arrest warrant issued in the killing of Trouble indicates suspect Jamichael Jones shot him after finding him with his ex-girlfriend.

Jones, 32, turned himself in on home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault charges at 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was later denied bond by a judge in Rockdale County Magistrate Court.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," his record label Def Jam posted on Instagram. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented."

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011, called December 17th, which includes his hit "Bussin'," which has nearly 2.8 million YouTube views.

The latest death in the Atlanta rap community comes just a month after Lil Keed, a member of the YSL record label founded by Young Thug, died at the age 24 in Atlanta, according to social media posts by his brother.