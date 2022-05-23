Rapper Young Thug back in court today

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, will face a Fulton County judge for an arraignment hearing on Monday.

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug is scheduled to be back in court today stemming from his arrest on racketeering and gang-related charges.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, will face a Fulton County judge for an arraignment hearing on Monday.

His lawyer has been working to get him out on bond -- calling for an emergency hearing over what they called "more humane/non-torturous" housing while he is in custody.

Young Thug is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.

He is accused of being a founder and active leader of the violent Young Slime Life street gang. The indictment mentions specific criminal charges regarding an "overt act in furthering of the conspiracy" and an "act of racketeering" to advance gang interests.

The nearly 90-page indictment charges both Williams and another Georgia rapper, Gunna, with gang-related crimes, including more than 25 others who have allegedly participated in YSL gang activity.

When his lawyer previously asked the judge for bond, they said that Williams was a flight risk. His attorney said he has substantial ties to the Atlanta area and that there is "not a scintilla of evidence" that he "has done anything to try to obstruct justice or try to hinder people from turning themselves in or being arrested."

