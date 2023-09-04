60-year-old inmate dies in Cobb County detention center after medical event, authorities say

Raymond Marti passed away on Sunday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to Sheriff Craig Owens.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 60-year-old man has died while in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office after a "medical seizure," the sheriff's office said.

Raymond Marti passed away on Sunday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to Sheriff Craig Owens.

The sheriff said he "extends his condolences to Mr. Marti’s family and loved ones."

After the medical event happened authorities said, jail and medical staff provided immediate care to Marti. He was then taken to the hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to investigate the 60-year-old's death. The Cobb County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division said its is also investigating the "exact circumstances" surrounding Marti's death.

Marti's exact cause of death is pending results from the medical examiner's office.

According to records, Marti was in jail since April on drug charges and the charge of impersonating an officer. It was unclear if he had ever been denied or granted bond.

No other details were released.

