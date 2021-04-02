Rayshard Brooks' widow, lawmakers express concern about transfer of case out of Fulton Co.

New Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter requesting that the state attorney general appoint alternative counsel to handle the case.

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, and a collection of lawmakers and activists will be speaking Thursday afternoon about the potential transfer of the case outside Fulton County.

The newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reportedly asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr last week to have the case reassigned.

During the election last year against the former longtime Fulton DA Paul Howard, Willis suggested the case might have to move, alleging Howard had inappropriately handled the case against ex-Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe as a tool for his re-election campaign.

Willis told The New York Times last week that, "I truly believe my predecessor’s conduct made it impossible for this office to prosecute the case."

In a 1 p.m. press conference on Thursday, which will be held at the Peoplestown Wendy's where Brooks was shot to death by Rolfe last summer, Miller will be joined by state Rep. Erica Thomas, state Rep. David Dreyer, Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown, and attorney Gerald A. Griggs.

A release said they would "voice their concerns regarding the transfer of the Rayshard Brooks case."

Last year, Willis told 11Alive that Howard using images of the Brooks case in campaign commercials on TV and radio was evidence he was using the prosecution "clearly for his political benefit."

"Quite frankly, I do not know if we are legally going to be able to keep the Brooks case in Fulton County," as a result of Howard's campaigning, Willis told 11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell after she won the election.

Saying he made the case into a "Ringling Brothers show," Willis said that, "Some may say that particular defendant, that particular charged person, cannot get a fair trial in this jurisdiction."

"It is just a shame that we had a district attorney that would put his own needs before justice for the family of Brooks and the community at large," she said.

In an exclusive interview with 11Alive last year during the election cycle, Howard talked about the stirring criticism, Brooks' death, and other high-profile cases.

"We’ve got to do something about policing in our communities," Howard said at the time. "The death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, they’ve triggered a nerve in our communities."

He said he expected some of the criticism.



The shooting death of Brooks rocked Atlanta last summer, setting off the city's most searing protests in the middle of nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The incident started as a traffic stop for a suspected DUI after employees of the Wendy's found a man asleep a the wheel in their drive-thru line.

Video and various reports from the scene suggest Brooks took Rolfe's taser after Rolfe initiated an arrest, and discharged it toward the officer while running away.

Brooks was then allegedly kicked and stepped on as he was lying in the Wendy's parking lot. Rolfe was charged with felony murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault by the district attorney. Another officer involved in the incident, Devin Brosnan, also faces an aggravated assault charge.

Massive protests included the vivid image of the Wendy's being burned to the ground. The chief of the Atlanta Police Department at the time, Erika Shields, stepped down from her position hours after the deadly officer-involved shooting.

The Wendy's where the shooting became the site of a makeshift memorial for Brooks before eventually being cleared following the shooting death nearby of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.