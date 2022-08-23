'We've been here for 2 years' | Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks' family says case should have gone to jury trial

Special prosecutor: Officers "acted within the scope of their duties."

ATLANTA — Special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis determined Tuesday that the Atlanta Police Department officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death used "reasonable" force and announced he was dropping the charges against them. Attorneys for Brooks' family will hold a news conference in the wake of Skandalakis' announcement. Their remarks can be live-streamed in the video player above at 5 p.m.

Skandalakis said law enforcement "acted within the scope of their duties" when Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan tried to arrest Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's in June 2020. Brooks was killed by Rolfe at the fast-food chain that once stood at 125 University Ave SW.

The incident started as a traffic stop on June 12, 2020. Officers were called to a suspected DUI over complaints of a man asleep at the wheel near the Wendy's drive-thru line. Brooks had run from Rolfe after grabbing his taser and discharging it back toward the officer, authorities said. During Brooks' attempted arrest, Rolfe fired a shot which resulted in the then 27-year-old's death.