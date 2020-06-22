Public viewing for Rayshard Brooks today

He was killed after in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta on Friday, June 12.

ATLANTA — More than a week after the death of Rayshard Brooks -- and following days of demonstrations in southeast Atlanta, a public viewing will take place Monday.

Brooks, 27, was killed after in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta on Friday, June 12.

The public viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 407 Auburn Ave., Northeast.

Tomorrow, his Celebration of Life Service will be held at the same church at 1 p.m. Ebenezer’s Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock will lead the funeral. Following the service, Brooks’ internment will be private, according to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.

Last week, media mogul Tyler Perry offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

RULES FOR GUESTS

- No large purses/bags.

- Purses/bags larger than 6x6 inches subject to search.

- All people entering will undergo security screenings.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church does NOT permit weapons inside.

- COVID-19 screening will occur upon entry, including temperature checks. Guests with temperatures will NOT be permitted inside.

- Facemasks MUST be worn inside the building at all times.

- No cameras/cell phones or photography inside sanctuary. This will be strictly enforced by security.

- Jackson Street and Auburn Avenue will be closed surrounding the church.

Brooks was shot and killed during a confrontation with Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan and officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

The interaction between Brooks and the officers began as a DUI call when the officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car in the drive-thru line. A scuffle ensued and Brooks took the officer's Taser. As he ran away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks turned to fire the Taser -- which is when Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks two times.

Since the night Brooks was shot, demonstrators gathered at the restaurant as well as the Zone 3 Atlanta Police Department precinct to voice their displeasure.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged both officers in the incident, including a felony murder charge for the officer who pulled the trigger.

