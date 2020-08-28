Widow of Rayshard Brooks to speak at March on Washington

Tomika Miller says she wants to honor her late husband and inspire change in policing in the United States.

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of people are set to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday. The focus of the march this year will be on police brutality, and a local family is leading the charge.

Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, wants everyone to hear her message at this year's march.

"I want to see people who are sitting at home - because they're not seeing it happen on their doorstep - come out and take a stand. And also march. Because it affects everyone at the end of the day," she said.

Her husband, Brooks, was shot in the back over the summer, killed by an Atlanta Police Officer in June. She said when she heard Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, she immediately understood the anger.

"You see how the riots are turning out. People are becoming so angry that they're getting destructive because they feel like their voice isn't being heard. They feel like they need to make a scene to be heard," she said. "It shouldn't come to that."

Miller said she wants people to march for change Friday - and she wants police officers to change the way they see the African-American community.

"I want to see the police officers and say, 'hey, we are not going to allow other officers to do this' or move in the same way," she said.

Her attorneys want the march to send a powerful message to everyone in the United States.

"Unity - that's the only way that change happens," Chris Steward said. "Not chaos, not riots, not destruction, but unity. The beauty of people of all different colors and races, marching and demanding change. And powerful individuals speaking up and changing it."

Stewart said she is encouraged by professional athletes who are refusing to play until there's systematic change in America.

"Where they go, the money goes. So, the people who weren't listening before are listening now, because that has caused some discomfort in their life," he said.

Even if people can't attend the march in person, Miller said she hopes everyone who sees it understands they are supported and loved.

"There is peace, there is justice, there is love, there is a community that cares," she said.

People will start gathering at 7 a.m. Friday, with the main program beginning at 11 a.m..