Reality Winner, the 27-year-old former government contractor, who allegedly stole Top Secret documents that detailed some of Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and gave them to The Intercept has entered into a plea agreement with the Government, records show.

Winner was arrested in June 2017 and charged with transmitting national defense information.

The court docket says that there will be a change of plea hearing on June 26, 2018.

Terms of the plea agreement were not disclosed in the court filings.

Winner admitted to taking the documents in an interview with federal agents following a search of her property in June.

The arrest was publicized within hours of a story published by The Intercept. The story was based off of a document that showed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and a sophisticated spear-phishing email campaign targeted at 100 local election officials.

