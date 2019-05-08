What would you do if an active shooter was in your midst?

That's what the Dunwoody Police Department asked Monday on its Facebook page as it announced a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) course later this month.

Following the senseless shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left 30 people dead and dozens more injured, multiple metro Atlanta police jurisdictions are holding similar events.

According to the post, the course is designed to provide preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event.

The DeKalb County Police Department - Tucker Precinct will hold an active shooter presentation on Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Tucker-Cofer Library.

Johns Creek Police Department will hold a C.R.A.S.E. on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

The Dunwoody event is Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters.

