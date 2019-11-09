CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — With the increasing humidity, Clayton County School officials announced Wednesday afternoon that they were canceling outdoor activities for Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 11 and 12.

Predictions of heat index values exceeding 100 degrees on both days preceded the decision.

As a result, all outdoor activities, including physical education classes, unstructured play activity and athletic practices for both days have been canceled.

Junior varsity football games scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11 will go on as scheduled. Coaches for those contests are required to ensure an ample supply of water for participating student-athletes and that all players are sufficiently hydrated.

Clayton County school officials came under fire in August after a 16-year-old girl died while doing basketball conditioning drills while outside on exceptionally hot days with an outdoor temperature of 98 degrees and a heat index reaching as high as 127 degrees.

MORE HEADLINES

Clayton County student who died had been practicing in heat, source says

Imani Bell identified as Clayton County teen who died after conditioning drills in the heat

Clayton County school mourns student's death