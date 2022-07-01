Atlanta suspends recycling and yard trimming collections until end of January

In a message posted to Twitter, DPW said the move was made due to the Omicron COVID-19 surge causing a staffing shortage.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Department of Public Works has announced that recycling and yard trimming collections until the end of January.

In a message posted to Twitter, DPW said the move was made due to the Omicron COVID-19 surge causing a staffing shortage.

"DPW staffing has been impacted by the recent COVID-19 surge. Until further notice, the Office of Solid Waste Services is collecting garbage as a priority, with recycling and yard trimmings collected as staffing allows," a notice said.

The notice added that if "the current attendance trends continue" DPW anticipates regular services to resume by Jan. 31.

Until then, residents are asked to keep their recycling bins curbside until crews can collect them.