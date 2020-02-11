Red Cross provides assistance to 26 in two unrelated DeKalb fires, officials said

No injuires reported in the two blazes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No injuries have been reported at two unrelated structure fires in DeKalb County early Monday morning, authorities said.

First, fire crews responded to the Georgetown of Atlanta condominiums in the 3100 block of Colonial Way, off of Interstate 85, where 17 people were displaced from a multi-unit apartment blaze.

Later, several apartment units were reported damaged in a second fire, displacing nine people at a Chamblee apartment complex, according to Capt. Dion Bentley from the DeKalb Fire Department.

Bentley said that fire crews responded to the blaze at the Chatsworth Apartments in the 4700 block of North Hill Parkway shortly after 3 a.m.

He said that when crews arrived at the complex, smoke was coming from the first floor of one of the buildings.

Officers from the Chamblee Police Department were already on the scene evacuating residents from the building, Bentley said.

He said that fire crews deployed attack lines to the first and second floors of the apartment building, and eventually the third floor, in order to prevent spread of the flames to the attic of the structure.