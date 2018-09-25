ATLANTA — It started with a video, posted on Reddit.

The 15-second clip appears to show someone BASE jumping off a crane in Midtown, before parachuting to a parking deck below, Sunday night.

But there are several questions we had - is the video recent? Where was it taken? And what happened before and after the clip?

11Alive's Hope Ford tried to track down the video's origins, and see whether surveillance video caught the daredevil in the act.

After some driving, 11Alive found the spot that seemed to match the video: The big blue crane in the video looked just like one near Spring Street.

Some Reddit users suggested the video was shot from the Standard Apartments. So 11Alive went to speak to the security guard there to help figure out which building the jumper could have taken flight from. Ford checked out the building to see whether it was open and how the jumper could have gotten up there.

There are security guards posted inside all of the buildings almost 24/7, no guards outside, at night. Meaning the only thing protecting the still-under construction building is a 6 to 8-foot fence, not too far from the fence. But, assuming a person is brave enough to climb a crane and then jump off, a fence likely won't get in their way.

11Alive wanted to know if there was any surveillance video that captured the jump. The only building close and tall enough to possibly capture what happened is the AT&T building.

Ford spoke to security there, but they said the building does not have security cameras that point at the building under construction. 11Alive checked with surrounding businesses to see if they have surveillance video pointed at the parking garage where the building landed, but no luck there either.

So, 11Alive can confirm that the video is recent, though it's unclear a specific date, but there's no readily-available security footage showing what happened before, and after, the jumper took off.

Either way, it's a pretty dangerous stunt, and illegal in most places. Since 1981, BASE jumping, or parachuting or wing suit flying from a fixed structure, has killed nearly 330 people.

11Alive reached out to Atlanta Police for to see if they investigated any reports of BASE jumping; they said they would investigate further.

