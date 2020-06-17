Missing: This man hasn't been seen in over a week

Have you seen him?

FOREST PARK, Ga. — The Forest Park Police Department needs help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Officers are searching for Reginald Bernard Jones. They said it's completely out of character for Jones to disappear. The missing person's flier says was last seen on June 6 at his apartment on Old Dixie Road.

"No one in his family, not even his daughter he lives with nor his aunt who lives next door, has seen him," officers said in a news release.

They added that he also hasn't shown up for work. Jones has no known medical conditions. His phone is also turned off.

The 50-year-old is about 5'6 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts should contact the police department at 404-366-4141 or call Sgt. Hollowood at 404-2366 extension 706.